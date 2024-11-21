Markets
One of India’s Warren Buffetts buys stake in ASM Tech. Here are 3 other hidden gems in his portfolio
Suhel Khan 9 min read 21 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Often referred to as one of India’s Warren Buffetts for his Midas touch in small and mid-caps, this renowned investor has added a new gem to his portfolio. Here’s a look at this stock and three other hidden holdings with big potential.
When a master strategist makes a move, the market takes notice. According to data from Screener.in, a platform that tracks substantial holdings by top investors, one of India’s “Warren Buffetts," known for his Midas touch in small and midcap stocks, has quietly added a new stock to his portfolio.
