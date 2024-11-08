Markets
India’s Warren Buffetts just exited these 5 stocks. Do you still hold them?
Suhel Khan 9 min read 08 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Recently, five companies have witnessed exits by renowned investors like Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna. These stocks exhibit notable concerns around financial performance and future growth prospects, raising questions about their long-term viability.
When India’s top investors—often hailed as the Warren Buffetts of India—decide to exit a stock, it’s a signal the market can’t ignore. Known for their patient capital and long-term outlook, these investment gurus don’t buy or sell without compelling reasons.
