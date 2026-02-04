India-US deal triggers FPI short covering, but reversal not yet in sight
Summary
FPIs are holding on to significant short positions on Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives, which they are unlikely to close out until specifics of the US-India trade deal emerge, believe analysts.
New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been betting against Indian markets since October 2024, were forced to cover nearly two-fifths of their bearish derivatives positions on Tuesday after the announcement of an India-US trade deal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story