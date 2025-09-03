This occurrence happened on Monday after the Nifty 50 rallied 0.8% from Friday’s close of 24,427 to 24,625 points. On Tuesday, the Nifty flipped 0.7% from the day's high of 24,756 to close in the red at 24,580, down 0.2%, as bears initiated fresh call selling, resulting in the value of calls exceeding those of puts by ₹15,362 crore. At 1:05 pm on Wednesday, the Nifty was up 0.08% at 24,600.30 points.