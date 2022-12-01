Indices continue to climb on supportive global cues, further move may be limited

“Nifty after registering fresh all time highs on Dec 01, closed off the all-time highs, though rising for the eighth consecutive day. Nifty closed 0.29% or 54.2 points higher at 18812.5. Broad market indices outperformed. IT stocks came back in favour on value buying. Encouraging PMI manufacturing number for November (55.7) also helped sentiments," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

