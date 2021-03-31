Indices post best gains of the decade in FY21

“Market had a jolt, in the quarter of January-March 2020, due to once-in-an-era of pandemic bringing uncertainty and standstill in the economy. If we adjust that, the return will not be so dramatic," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. The one-time effect of a recovering economy, aided by the “best-ever fiscal and monetary stimulus" is bound to stay with us for some more time, Nair added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}