IndiGo Dividend: India's biggest airline announces ₹10 dividend. Check record date and other details

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, declared a final dividend of 10 per equity share on May 21, alongside its Q4FY25 results. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

A Ksheerasagar
Published21 May 2025, 04:35 PM IST
IndiGo Dividend: India's biggest airline announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 dividend. Check record date and other details
IndiGo Dividend: India's biggest airline announces ₹10 dividend. Check record date and other details(REUTERS)

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced a final dividend of 10 per equity share on Wednesday (May 21), alongside the release of its March quarter results (Q4FY25).

In its earnings filing, the company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, recommended a dividend of 10 (100%) per equity share of face value 10, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

Further, the company has fixed August 13, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for the final dividend, if declared at the AGM.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndiGo Dividend: India's biggest airline announces ₹10 dividend. Check record date and other details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.