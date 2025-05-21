IndiGo Dividend: India's biggest airline announces ₹10 dividend. Check record date and other details

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share on Wednesday (May 21), alongside the release of its March quarter results (Q4FY25).

In its earnings filing, the company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, recommended a dividend of ₹10 (100%) per equity share of face value ₹10, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)."

Further, the company has fixed August 13, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for the final dividend, if declared at the AGM.