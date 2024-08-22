Markets
IndiGo: The past, present, and potentially exciting future
Puja Tayal 7 min read 22 Aug 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Summary
- The airline turned around its pandemic losses to earn a record profit in FY24, and is now setting the stage for its next phase of growth with a new business class offering and more international flights. Can IndiGo pull it off?
InterGlobe Aviation, which owns and operates IndiGo, celebrated its 18th year of operations on 5 August with impeccable operating efficiency. The airline turned around its pandemic losses to earn a record profit in FY24, and this reflected in its stock’s performance. It surged 125% from April 2023 to August 2024, beating the Nifty 50’s 42% return over the same period.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less