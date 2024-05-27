IndiGo: This aviation stock surged nearly 80% in 8 months. Is it still a ‘buy’
InCred Equities maintains 'reduce' rating on IndiGo due to high operating costs offsetting strong tariffs. Concerns include rising salary expenses and increased airport costs, impacting profitability. Target price raised to ₹2,400. IndiGo reported a net profit of ₹30 billion for 4QFY24.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline, have been on a winning spree over the last eight months, appreciating from ₹2,381 apiece to the current trading price of ₹4,271, translating into a gain of 79.37%.
