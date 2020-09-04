IndiGo may shelve QIP plan, focus on festival season to raise revenue

NEW DELHI : IndiGo, India's largest airline operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, may shelve its plans to raise money from the market through a so-called Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and may depend on increased sales during the upcoming festive season for meeting its financial requirements.

Speaking to shareholders of the airline at the 17th annual general meeting on Friday, IndiGo's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said that a QIP process at the moment had only a 50% chance of being implemented as the company currently prefers to raise money through increased sales of tickets.

"The plan to raise money through QIP has a 50-50 chance and the preferred path is to increase sales revenue," Dutta said.

The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited had on 10 August approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement.

Mint had on 4 September reported that IndiGo is betting big on the festive season, trying to revive passenger demand following an increase in flight bookings as states ease travel restrictions.

The airline, which is currently operating about a third of its capacity on domestic routes, hopes to operate 60% of its existing capacity by Diwali, the company's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer had said.

IndiGo's 17th Annual General Meeting was held on Friday virtually due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Unlike last year, both promoters of the company, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal were present at the AGM. Both promoters are involved in a feud which is currently under arbitration before the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

At the company's AGM, chief executive Dutta said that the airline has managed to bring down its daily cash burn to ₹30 crore during the current quarter from daily cash burn of ₹40 crore during the June quarter.

He said that the airline is currently utilizing about 35% of its total fleet, due to various travel restrictions imposed by states, which have prevented the airline from adding further capacity.

"We are aggressively adding capacity and hope to take that utilisation number up as fast as we can," he added.

IndiGo reported its largest quarterly loss during the three months that ended on 30 June, due to muted demand, amidst lockdown and travel restrictions, caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of ₹2,844.3 crore for the June quarter, after reporting a profit of ₹1203.14 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

At the end of 30 June, IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹18,449.8 crore comprising ₹ 7,527.6 crore of free cash and ₹10,922.2 crore of restricted cash.

The airline's net debt stood at ₹23,551.6 crore on 30 June, up 27.8% from the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, IndiGo informed its shareholders on Friday that the airline's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta received a total remuneration of ₹11.42 crore ( ₹9.53 crore as chief executive from 1 April, 2019 to 26 January, 2020 and ₹1.89 crore as Whole Time Director and chief executive from 27 January, 2020 to 31 March, 2020).

Besides the remuneration paid to him during FY 2020, an amount of ₹5.61 crore has also been provided towards the committed bonus as per the terms of the contract, being the amount accrued till March 31, 2020, the airline said.

1 listElement-graph-11599207791985-1

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated