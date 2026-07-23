IndiGo Q1 results: Airline slips into ₹238 crore loss amid cost pressures; revenue rises 20% YoY

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The airline said its profitability during the quarter was impacted by a combination of higher fuel prices, adverse foreign exchange movements, and disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict.
Despite the loss, the company reported healthy growth in its top line. Total income rose to ₹25,614.1 crore in the June quarter from ₹21,542.6 crore in the year-ago period. However, the increase in revenue was offset by a sharp rise in operating expenses.
During the quarter, passenger ticket revenue increased 23% year-on-year to ₹21,878.6 crore, while ancillary revenue grew 13.9% to ₹2,453.4 crore, reflecting healthy demand and higher non-ticket income.
Overall, the company's total expenses increased 34% YoY during the quarter, weighing on earnings despite strong revenue growth. Aircraft fuel expenses jumped to ₹10,833 crore during the quarter, a 100% jump from ₹5,833 crore a year ago, while foreign exchange loss narrowed to ₹83 crore from ₹147 crore in the year-ago period.
Capacity during the quarter increased 2.9% to 43.5 billion, while passenger numbers grew marginally by 0.7% to 31.3 million.
At the operating level, Earnings before finance income and cost, tax, depreciation, amortization and aircraft, engine rental (EBITDAR) slid to ₹3,833 crore from ₹5,739 crore, with the EBITDAR margin dropping to 15.6% from 28% in the year-ago quarter.
The company said that, in line with lower demand during a traditionally weaker quarter, coupled with the operational uncertainty affecting travel between India and West Asia, capacity in the second quarter of FY27, measured in terms of Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs), is expected to remain broadly flat compared with the corresponding quarter of FY26, reflecting lower aircraft utilisation.
It added that, as the airline moves beyond the seasonally weaker quarter, aircraft utilisation is expected to progressively increase.
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