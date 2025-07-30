IndiGo Q1 Results: Net Profit drops 20% to ₹2,176.3 crore; revenue up 4.7%

IndiGo Q1 Results: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, July 30. The aviation stock's net profit fell 20 percent to ₹2,176.3 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹2,728.8 crore in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue of the company rose 4.7 percent to ₹20,496.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹19,571 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

IndiGo reported a modest 0.66 percent increase in EBITDA at ₹5,866.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹5,828 crore in the same period last year. However, EBITDA margin declined to 28.6 percent from 30 percent a year ago, reflecting pressure on profitability. The airline’s yield also dropped 5 percent year-on-year to ₹4.98 per kilometre, indicating a softer pricing environment.

Commenting on the performance, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said the June quarter was marked by significant external headwinds impacting the entire aviation sector. "Despite these industry-wide disruptions, we reported a net profit of ₹2,176.3 crore, with a net profit margin of around 11 percent for Q1FY26," he said.

Elbers noted that although the revenue environment witnessed some moderation, demand for air travel remained strong. The airline served over 31 million passengers during the quarter, a 12 percent year-on-year growth. “Looking forward, we remain optimistic about the growth of air travel and with our scale, network and fit-for-purpose fleet, we remain committed to serving the growing demand,” he added.

Other Highlights IndiGo reported an 11.6 percent year-on-year rise in the number of passengers carried, reaching 3.1 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The airline also expanded its capacity by 16.4 percent during the same period, taking the total available seat kilometres to 4,230 crore.

As of June 30, 2025, IndiGo’s fleet stood at 416 aircraft, comprising 28 A320 CEOs (including 2 on damp lease), 187 A320 NEOs, 141 A321 NEOs, 48 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 2 B777s (damp lease), 6 B737s (damp lease), and 1 B787 (damp lease). The airline witnessed a net reduction of 18 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated a peak of 2,269 daily flights in Q1 FY26, including non-scheduled operations. It offered scheduled services across 91 domestic and 41 international destinations during the period.