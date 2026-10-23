Indigo Q2 results 2026 date & time: Interglobe Aviation Quarterly earnings preview, announcement schedule | Details here

Indigo Q2 results 2026 date & time: IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation announced on 22 October that the board will meet on Thursday, 29 October, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September.

The airline said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that its board will review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the September quarter and first half of FY27 at a meeting scheduled for 29 October, according to the exchange filing.

IndiGo Q2 results 2026 date and time IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27) on Thursday, 29 October, 2026.

The company is expected to make its results available at around 4 pm IST on its official website and the BSE and NSE websites.

The airline will host a 60-minute earnings conference call at 5 pm IST on October 29, during which senior management will discuss the company’s performance and answer questions from investors and analysts across regions.

IndiGo dividend history and yield The filing does not mention any dividend announcement or proposal to distribute payouts to shareholders at the upcoming board meeting.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has paid final dividends to its shareholders on multiple occasions, with the latest dividend of ₹10 per share declared in 2025. The airline had previously paid a dividend of ₹5 per share in 2019, ₹6 per share in 2018, ₹34 per share in 2017 and ₹15 per share in 2016. The highest dividend was ₹34 per share, paid in 2017, while the latest payout of ₹10 per share was recorded on August 13, 2025.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) offers a dividend yield of around 0.20%–0.22%, following its recent final dividend payout of ₹10 per share.

IndiGo Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects IndiGo's yields to rise 27%, driven by a combination of fuel surcharges and a favourable base effect, following a weak performance in the corresponding quarter last year. However, this is likely to be partly offset by a 200-basis-point year-on-year decline in load factor to around 81%. The brokerage expects available seat kilometres (ASKs) to remain flat YoY.

The brokerage firm further estimates revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) minus cost per available seat kilometre (CASK), excluding other income and forex, at a negative ₹0.47 per ASK, compared with a negative ₹0.15 per ASK in Q2FY26.

The year-on-year deterioration is largely attributable to higher non-fuel CASK, excluding forex, due to currency depreciation and cost escalations. While price hikes have offset a significant portion of the increase in fuel costs, the airline is likely to continue facing cost pressures, it added.

Along with a lower forex loss of ₹1,200 crore, compared with ₹2,900 crore a year ago, this is expected to result in a net loss of ₹2,200 crore, lower than the ₹2,600 crore loss reported in the year-ago quarter.

IndiGo share price performance IndiGo shares have remained under pressure across multiple time periods, with the stock declining 3.39% over the past week and 9.96% over the past month. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the share price has fallen 11.40%, while it is down 21.79% over the past year, indicating continued weakness in its recent performance.

Despite the recent correction, IndiGo has delivered strong returns over the longer term, with its shares gaining 89.37% over three years and 124.29% over five years.