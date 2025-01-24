IndiGo Q3 Results 2025: Date, time, expectations to preview that you MUST know

IndiGo Q3 Results 2025: InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of IndiGo will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25.

According to the BSE results calendar, IndiGo Q3 results are among the many quarterly results of many other companies to be announced today.

JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of India, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Aditya Birla Money, Orient Cement, Granules India and Laurus Labs are among many other companies to declare Q3 results today.

Let us take a look at the key details of IndiGo Q3 results 2025:

IndiGo Q3 Results Date IndiGo Q3 results date is today, January 24. The airline will declare its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024 today.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024,” InterGlobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing on January 16.

IndiGo Q3 Results Time IndiGo has announced that its management will conduct a post-earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 5 PM on January 24. Hence, IndiGo Q3 results are expected to be declared anytime before 5 PM today.

“The company will conduct a 60 minute conference call at 17:00 hours IST on January 24, 2025 (open to investors/ analysts in all regions), where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants,” the company said in a BSE filing.

IndiGo Q3 Results Preview IndiGo is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,974 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25, registering a fall of 34% from ₹2,998.1 crore in the same period last year, according to estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The company posted a net loss of ₹986.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 is estimated to rise 6% to ₹20,657 crore from ₹19,452.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to grow 22% from ₹16,969.6 crore in the September quarter.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent Costs (EBITDAR) in the December quarter is estimated to rise marginally by 1% to ₹5,522 crore from ₹5,475.1 crore, year-on-year (YoY) and by 131% from ₹2,394.7 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Nuvama Equities expects Indigo’s Q3FY25E EBITDAR to rise by 1% YoY as an estimated 4% decline in yields and general inflationary pressures surrounding CASK ex-fuel are offset by positive operating leverage, which is expected to see a 12% YoY increase in available seat kilometer (ASKM) and lower fuel Cost per Available Seat Kilometer (CASK), which is likely to fall 13% YoY.

“Passenger Load Factors (PLF) are expected to fall by 60 bps YoY. PAT is likely to decrease by 34% YoY in spite of flattish EBITDAR due to AoG related costs which result in higher aircraft lease rentals expense, depreciation and financing costs,” Nuvama said.

According to JM Finance, Indigo is expected to witness a sequential expansion in margins given decline in fuel prices and early double digit growth in ASK, as per company guidance.

“Yields are expected to moderate YoY but grow sequentially. Growing capacity, positive seasonal headwinds and improving AOG situation are likely to drive earnings trajectory for the company,” JM Finance said.

IndiGo Stock Price Trend IndiGo share price has fallen 10% in January so far, while the airline stock is down over 4% in six months. IndiGo shares have delivered 42% returns in one year and more than 95% return in two years.

On Thursday, IndiGo shares rallied 3.22% to close at ₹4,138.10 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹1,59,899 crore.

