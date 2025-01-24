IndiGo Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of IndiGo will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25. IndiGo is expected to see a sharp year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q3FY25 net profit, primarily due to costs associated with Aircraft on Ground (AoG) which have led to higher aircraft lease rentals, depreciation, and financing expenses. Analysts expect IndiGo’s Q3FY25 EBITDAR to rise marginally by 1% YoY, driven by positive operating leverage, reflected in a 12% YoY increase in ASKM (Available Seat Kilometers), and a 13% YoY decline in fuel CASK (Cost per Available Seat Kilometer). However, Passenger Load Factors (PLFs) are projected to dip by 60 basis points YoY. Stay tuned to our IndiGo Q3 Results 2025 Live blog for the latest updates.
IndiGo Q3 Results Live: IndiGo share price jumped over 3% on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. IndiGo shares gained as much as 3.23% to a high of ₹4,272.00 apiece on the BSE.
IndiGo Q3 Results Live: IndiGo has announced that its management will conduct a post-earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 5 PM on January 24. Hence, IndiGo Q3 results are expected to be declared anytime before 5 PM today.
“The company will conduct a 60 minute conference call at 17:00 hours IST on January 24, 2025 (open to investors/ analysts in all regions), where senior management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer questions from participants," the company said in a BSE filing.
