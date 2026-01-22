IndiGo Q3 results: Profit plunges 78% YoY as new labour law, mass flight cancellation weigh on earnings

IndiGo Q3 results: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), on Thursday, January 22, reported a 77.55% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) at ₹5,498 million. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹24,488 million.

However, sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company's performance was healthy, as in Q2FY26 it incurred a loss of ₹25,817 million.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the December quarter rose 6.2% YoY to ₹2,34,719 million from ₹2,21,107 million in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue from operations jumped 26.5%.

The company said its Q3 performance was impacted by a one-time impact of ₹9,693 million due to the implementation of new labour laws, an exceptional item related to operational disruptions aggregating to ₹5,772 million, and currency movement pertaining to dollar-based future obligations aggregating to ₹10,350.

Meanwhile, the company announced the re-appointment of M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the internal auditors of the company.

IndiGo Q3 results: Key highlights 1. The Q3 EBITDAR slipped 0.8% YoY to ₹60,084 million. Excluding foreign exchange, EBITDAR fell by 5.5% YoY to ₹70,434 million.

2. The aviation company said its capacity increased by 11.2% to 45.4 billion in Q3FY26, while passengers increased by 2.8% to 31.9 million.

3. Fuel CASK reduced by 2.8% YoY to ₹1.53, but CASK excluding fuel and forex impact increased by 2.2% to ₹2.96.

4. The company said it had a total cash balance of ₹5,16,069 million comprising ₹3,69,445 million of free cash and ₹1,46,624 million of restricted cash as of December 31, 2025.

By the end of the quarter under review, the capitalised operating lease liability of the company was ₹5,24,784 million. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was ₹7,68,583 million, said the company.

5. As per the exchange filing, as of 31st December 2025, the company's fleet of 440 aircraft included 27 A320 CEOs (1 damp lease), 180 A320 NEOs, 171 A321 NEOs (3 damp lease), 1 A321XLR, 46 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, 2 B777 (damp lease), 5 B737 (damp lease) and 5 B787 (damp lease). The company reported a net increase of 23 passenger aircraft during the December quarter.