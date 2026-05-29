IndiGo Q4 Results 2026: Aviation firm posts net loss of ₹2,537 crore versus profit last year, revenue up 1%

IndiGo Q4 Results 2026: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹2,537 crore for the March quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 1% year-on-year to ₹22,438 crore from ₹22,152 crore.

Advertisement

During the March quarter, IndiGo incurred a one-time charge of ₹250 crore, which impacted its reported profitability.

The airline's EBITDA stood at ₹6,396 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹5,953 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin came in at 3.6% versus 27.5% in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, EBITDAR margin improved to 28.5% from 26.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operationally, IndiGo reported a 3.4% increase in capacity to 43.6 billion available seat kilometres (ASKs) during the quarter despite disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Passenger traffic, however, declined marginally by 1.1% to 31.6 million. Yield fell 2.2% to ₹5.20, while load factor declined by 1.7 percentage points to 85.8%, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Advertisement

The stock ended 3.27% lower at ₹4,418.40 on BSE on Friday, 29 May.

FY26 Performance For the full year FY26, Net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex amounted to ₹7502.5 crore compared to net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex of ₹8867.6 crore. Meanwhile, including exceptional items, net loss came in at ₹2393.6 crore, compared to net profit of ₹7258.4 crore in FY25. Revenue from Operations increased by 5.1% to ₹84,961.9 crore.

Capacity increased by 9.5% to 172.4 billion while passengers increased by 4.0% to 123.4 million against a seat growth of 5.2%, informed the airline. Also, yield decreased by 1.7% to ₹5.06 and load factor decreased by 1.6pts to 84.4%

Advertisement

Fundraise and Management commentary The airline also announced that its board has approved the partial prepayment of the company's finance lease obligations to InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount of up to $450 million.

According to the company, the funds will be utilised by InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited for the acquisition of aviation assets, including aircraft, aircraft engines and aircraft parts, thereby supporting IndiGo's long-term fleet ownership strategy.

Commenting on the performance, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said, “FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability. Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient.”

He added, “During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5% and total income increased by over 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of ₹7,500 crore. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity, demonstrating resilience through prolonged periods of volatility.”

Advertisement

The airline said exceptionally sharp depreciation in the rupee, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset its operational profit during the year.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.