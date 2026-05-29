Subscribe

IndiGo Q4 Results 2026: Aviation firm posts net loss of ₹2,537 crore versus profit last year, revenue up 1%

InterGlobe Aviation reported a consolidated net loss of 2,537 crore for the March quarter, down from a profit of 3,067.5 crore last year. Revenue rose 1% to 22,438 crore, while EBITDA increased to 6,396 crore with an EBITDA margin of 3.6%.

Pranati Deva
Updated29 May 2026, 04:56 PM IST
IndiGo Q4 Results 2026
IndiGo Q4 Results 2026(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

IndiGo Q4 Results 2026: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported a consolidated net loss of 2,537 crore for the March quarter, compared with a net profit of 3,067.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 1% year-on-year to 22,438 crore from 22,152 crore.

Advertisement

During the March quarter, IndiGo incurred a one-time charge of 250 crore, which impacted its reported profitability.

The airline's EBITDA stood at 6,396 crore during the quarter, compared with 5,953 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin came in at 3.6% versus 27.5% in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, EBITDAR margin improved to 28.5% from 26.9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operationally, IndiGo reported a 3.4% increase in capacity to 43.6 billion available seat kilometres (ASKs) during the quarter despite disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Passenger traffic, however, declined marginally by 1.1% to 31.6 million. Yield fell 2.2% to 5.20, while load factor declined by 1.7 percentage points to 85.8%, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

Advertisement

The stock ended 3.27% lower at 4,418.40 on BSE on Friday, 29 May.

FY26 Performance

For the full year FY26, Net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex amounted to 7502.5 crore compared to net profit excluding impact of exceptional items and forex of 8867.6 crore. Meanwhile, including exceptional items, net loss came in at 2393.6 crore, compared to net profit of 7258.4 crore in FY25. Revenue from Operations increased by 5.1% to 84,961.9 crore.

Capacity increased by 9.5% to 172.4 billion while passengers increased by 4.0% to 123.4 million against a seat growth of 5.2%, informed the airline. Also, yield decreased by 1.7% to 5.06 and load factor decreased by 1.6pts to 84.4%

Advertisement

Fundraise and Management commentary

The airline also announced that its board has approved the partial prepayment of the company's finance lease obligations to InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount of up to $450 million.

According to the company, the funds will be utilised by InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited for the acquisition of aviation assets, including aircraft, aircraft engines and aircraft parts, thereby supporting IndiGo's long-term fleet ownership strategy.

Commenting on the performance, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said, “FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability. Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient.”

He added, “During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5% and total income increased by over 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of 7,500 crore. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity, demonstrating resilience through prolonged periods of volatility.”

Advertisement

The airline said exceptionally sharp depreciation in the rupee, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset its operational profit during the year.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

IndiGoInterglobe AviationQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIndiGo Q4 Results 2026: Aviation firm posts net loss of ₹2,537 crore versus profit last year, revenue up 1%
Advertisement
Read Next Story