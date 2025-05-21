IndiGo Q4 Results: Consolidated profit surges 62%; declares dividend of ₹10

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 May 2025, 04:42 PM IST
IndiGo Q4 Results: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Wednesday, May 21, reported a solid 61.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to 3,067.5 crore for Q4FY25, compared to a profit of 1,894.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 24.3 per cent YoY to 22,151.9 crore from 17,825.3 crore in Q4FY24.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

