IndiGo Q4 Results: Consolidated profit surges 62%; declares dividend of ₹10

IndiGo Q4 Results: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) on Wednesday, May 21, reported a solid 61.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,067.5 crore for Q4FY25, compared to a profit of ₹1,894.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 24.3 per cent YoY to ₹22,151.9 crore from ₹17,825.3 crore in Q4FY24.