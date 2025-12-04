IndiGo share price cracks 2% amid flight cancellation row, SC hearing on ₹50,000 crore UDF payment

IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, saw its share price plunge for the second consecutive day, dropping nearly 3% on Thursday, December 5, on the NSE. The stock fell after almost 200 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday, marking one of the airline’s most significant operational disruptions in recent years.

Advertisement

IndiGo stock has remained volatile in the near-term. The stock has declined over 6% in the past five sessions and nearly 2% in a month. However, the IndiGo share price has gained 27% in the last year and given multibagger returns by surging over 217% in five years.

What's behind the plunge? Around 200 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday, marking one of the airline’s most serious operational disruptions in recent years. The chaos was largely driven by an acute shortage of crew—especially pilots—after the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms last month. These updated regulations require longer rest periods and more humane scheduling, and IndiGo has been struggling to adjust its network to comply.

Advertisement

As per PTI, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport saw at least 33 cancellations, while Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recorded more than 51 cancelled flights.

The disruptions continued into Thursday as well, with nearly 73 flights cancelled at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, causing further inconvenience to travellers.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it is looking into the flight disruptions and has directed the airline to file a report on the matter.

“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures along with the airline, to reduce cancellations and delays, in order to minimise inconvenience being caused to passengers… Indigo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations,” it said.

Advertisement