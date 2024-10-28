IndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show

IndiGo share price fell over 13 per cent in morning trade on October 28 due to disappointing Q2FY25 earnings, opening at 4,108.80 and dropping to 3,778.50.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 Oct 2024, 10:26 AM IST
IndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show
IndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show(Agencies)

IndiGo share price cracked over 13 per cent in morning trade on Monday, October 28, as the company's weak September-quarter (Q2FY25) earnings spooked investors. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation opened at 4,108.80 against its previous close of 4,364.65 and plunged 13.43 per cent to the level of 3,778.50. The stock, however, pared losses and traded 8.42 per cent lower at 3,996.95 around 10 am.

Also Read | Premium Plast: Stock lists at ₹51.45, a mere 5% premium to IPO price

IndiGo Q2 results

As Mint reported earlier, the aviation company, after market hours on Friday, October 25, reported a consolidated net loss of 986.7 crore for Q2FY25, compared to a net profit of 188.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in its exchange filing that the net loss for the quarter was primarily caused by increased fuel expenses and a record number of groundings, although those have begun to decrease now.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent cost (EBITDAR) profit or consolidated operating profit for the September quarter came in at 2,434 as against an operating profit of 2,446.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | ICICI Bank shares spike 3% as Q2 numbers beat estimates, analysts lift TP

Brokerages downgrade the stock

Some brokerage firms, including Nuvama Wealth Management, downgraded the stock in the wake of the company's September quarter scorecard.

Nuvama downgraded the stock to a 'hold', cutting FY25E and FY26E EBITDAR by 14 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. The brokerage firm has a target price of 4,415.

"Following a 108–133 per cent outperformance to US/European peers since Jan-22, we are downgrading IndiGo to ‘hold’ on 1.5 times+ valuations to global peers and valuation premium to global LCCs about 2SD above average, slowing domestic demand and overcapacity concerns. September-November 2024 flight schedules imply a domestic share loss as well. Relentless promoter selling while IndiGo shifts from LCC to a hybrid model raises risk," said the brokerage firm.

Nuvama believes the near-term outlook for the company looks challenging as capacity growth outpaces demand growth, affecting PRASK.

"Current valuations are unsupportive, but positive factors make risk-reward balanced. We are cutting FY25E/26E EBITDAR by 14%/7% as we moderate our yield forecasts, revise down the EV/EBITDAR to 8 times (from 9 times) and roll forward the valuation to Sep-26E, yielding a 17 per cent cut in target price to 4,415," said Nuvama.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,741.15
10:49 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-1.45 (-0.08%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.80
10:49 AM | 28 OCT 2024
14.5 (8.62%)

Indus Towers share price

345.35
10:49 AM | 28 OCT 2024
10.55 (3.15%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.85
10:49 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-0.7 (-0.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,150.70
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
4.8 (0.42%)

Coforge share price

7,681.05
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-61.15 (-0.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Phoenix Mills share price

1,385.70
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-98.35 (-6.63%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

920.10
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-62.3 (-6.34%)

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,093.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-271.3 (-6.22%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,315.15
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-59.45 (-4.32%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

183.20
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
14.9 (8.85%)

Yes Bank share price

20.95
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
1.55 (7.99%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

933.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
60.85 (6.97%)

Shriram Finance share price

3,305.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
213.95 (6.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.