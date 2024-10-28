IndiGo share price cracks over 13% on poor Q2 show

IndiGo share price fell over 13 per cent in morning trade on October 28 due to disappointing Q2FY25 earnings, opening at ₹ 4,108.80 and dropping to ₹ 3,778.50.

IndiGo share price cracked over 13 per cent in morning trade on Monday, October 28, as the company's weak September-quarter (Q2FY25) earnings spooked investors. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation opened at ₹4,108.80 against its previous close of ₹4,364.65 and plunged 13.43 per cent to the level of ₹3,778.50. The stock, however, pared losses and traded 8.42 per cent lower at ₹3,996.95 around 10 am.

IndiGo Q2 results As Mint reported earlier, the aviation company, after market hours on Friday, October 25, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹986.7 crore for Q2FY25, compared to a net profit of ₹188.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in its exchange filing that the net loss for the quarter was primarily caused by increased fuel expenses and a record number of groundings, although those have begun to decrease now.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent cost (EBITDAR) profit or consolidated operating profit for the September quarter came in at ₹2,434 as against an operating profit of ₹2,446.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Brokerages downgrade the stock Some brokerage firms, including Nuvama Wealth Management, downgraded the stock in the wake of the company's September quarter scorecard.

Nuvama downgraded the stock to a 'hold', cutting FY25E and FY26E EBITDAR by 14 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. The brokerage firm has a target price of ₹4,415.

"Following a 108–133 per cent outperformance to US/European peers since Jan-22, we are downgrading IndiGo to ‘hold’ on 1.5 times+ valuations to global peers and valuation premium to global LCCs about 2SD above average, slowing domestic demand and overcapacity concerns. September-November 2024 flight schedules imply a domestic share loss as well. Relentless promoter selling while IndiGo shifts from LCC to a hybrid model raises risk," said the brokerage firm.

Nuvama believes the near-term outlook for the company looks challenging as capacity growth outpaces demand growth, affecting PRASK.

Nuvama believes the near-term outlook for the company looks challenging as capacity growth outpaces demand growth, affecting PRASK.

"Current valuations are unsupportive, but positive factors make risk-reward balanced. We are cutting FY25E/26E EBITDAR by 14%/7% as we moderate our yield forecasts, revise down the EV/EBITDAR to 8 times (from 9 times) and roll forward the valuation to Sep-26E, yielding a 17 per cent cut in target price to ₹4,415," said Nuvama.