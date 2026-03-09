IndiGo share price crashes 8% on rising oil prices, declines 11% this month. Do you own?

IndiGo share price crashed 8% to ₹4,045 apiece in Monday's trading session, falling for the second session straight, amid rising crude oil prices due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and disrupted flight operations. Crude oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, hitting a 52-week high, for the first time since 2022 amid US-Iran war.

Indigo stock opened at ₹4,150 apiece on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹4,404 on Friday. On March 6, the aviation stock closed around 2.41% lower, resuming its downward streak. IndiGo shares have fallen over 11% so far in March 2026.

What's behind the Indigo share price crash? According to market experts, the major reason behind the fall in the aviation stock is soaring crude oil prices. Crude oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, hitting a 52-week high, for the first time since 2022.

Brokerage firm JM Financial said that a geopolitical spike in crude oil prices poses margin risk given IndiGo’s high fuel cost sensitivity and limited hedging. “For every USD5 increase in Brent price, Indigo’s earnings are expected to contract by ~13% as per our calculation,” the firm said in a note.

IndiGo share price has remained under pressure, falling over 7.8%, since the company suspended its flights to the Middle East.

IndiGo suspended its flights to and from the Middle East after geopolitical tensions escalated last week, following strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran that triggered retaliatory attacks across several countries in the region.

In an exchange filing dated March 4, the company said, “In view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and the Middle East, more than 500 flights to the Middle East and select international destinations have been cancelled between February 28, 2026 and March 3, 2026. We continue to closely monitor the revenue environment arising from this situation. Our operational teams are continuously assessing the evolving regional developments, recalibrating flight schedules, and planning repatriation operations in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective international jurisdictions, to minimise disruption to passengers.”

The brokerage firm further opined that IndiGo’s structural strengths - cost leadership, strong liquidity, and resilient domestic demand - are positioned well to absorb temporary shocks; however, the Middle East disruption introduces a clear near-term earnings and sentiment overhang via international capacity disruption and fuel cost volatility.

“A swift de-escalation would likely see operations and bookings normalise quickly, but a prolonged disruption risks capacity rationalisation, margin compression, and estimate downgrades. We therefore view the situation as tactically negative in the immediate term, with the duration of airspace restrictions and crude price trajectory remaining the key variables for stock direction,” the firm added.

IndiGo share price trend The share price trend of aviation major InterGlobe Aviation has remained largely weak in the near term. The stock has declined around 18% over the past month and is down about 20% so far in this year (YTD).

IndiGo shares have further declined 12.26% in a year. However, the aviation stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by giving 119% returns in three years and 142% in five years.

IndiGo share price is listed on both NSE and BSE. The multibagger aviation stock hit a 52-week high of ₹6,232.50 on August 18, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹4,035 on March 9, 2026.