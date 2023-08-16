IndiGo share price dips over 4% as Gangwal family sells stake via block deal1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
IndiGo block deal was said to happen at a floor price of ₹2,400 each, a 5.8% discount to Monday’s close of ₹2,549.
IndiGo share price fell more than 4% in early trade on Thursday after a block deal in the equity shares of the company took place on exchanges. IndiGo shares declined as much as 4.84% to ₹2,425.00 apiece on the BSE.
