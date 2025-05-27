IndiGo share price falls over 2.5% amid likely ₹6,831 crore stake sale by co-founder Rakesh Gangwal.

Interglobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airlines, share price dropped over 2.5 per cent in early trading session on Tuesday after the reports emerged that IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is set to offload a portion of his shares in the airline via a block deal valued at ₹6,831 crore.

At 9:15 am, IndiGo stock opened at ₹5,269 apiece on May 27, as compared to ₹5420 crore on Monday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, IndiGo's promoter and the associated family trust are expected to offload up to a 3.4% stake in the airline.

The stake sale will be managed by Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, and JPMorgan India, who are acting as placement agents.

As of Monday, May 26, 2025, data from the BSE showed that promoter Rakesh Gangwal holds a 5.3% stake in IndiGo, equivalent to 2,04,96,493 equity shares. The Chinkerpoo Family Trust—managed by Shobha Gangwal and JP Morgan Trust Company of Delaware—owns 8.23%. Together, Gangwal and the family trust collectively hold approximately 13.5% of the company.

