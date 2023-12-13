IndiGo share price gains for 12 straight days, longest winning streak for airline stock
As of December 13, the IndiGo has been on an upward trajectory for the twelfth consecutive day, setting a new record for continuous gains, surpassing its previous record of 11 straight days of positive movements.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, is experiencing a notable upward trend in its stock price, marking the longest gaining streak since it was listed in November 2015.
