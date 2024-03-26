IndiGo share price hits 52-week high as UBS remains bullish, raises target price on stock
Indigo added 10 new domestic and 7 international destinations during FY24. Its share of international travel rose to 27% of ASK in FY24E from 23% in FY23.
IndiGo share price gained over 2% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after foreign brokerage firm UBS raised the target price on the stock. IndiGo shares rallied 2.13% to a fresh high of ₹3,355.50 apiece on the BSE.
