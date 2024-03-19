IndiGo share price hits record high; Kotak remains positive, sees a 30% upside in stock
IndiGo share price: As of the March 18 close, IndiGo share price has gained about 72 per cent in the last one year. Equity benchmark Sensex has gained 25 per cent in the same period.
IndiGo share price: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price climbed nearly 3 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹3,339 in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, March 19. IndiGo share price opened at ₹3256.45 against its previous close of ₹3248.10 and rose about 2.8 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high level. Around 10:15 am, the stock traded 1.25 per cent higher at ₹3,288.65.
