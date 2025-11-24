IndiGo share price inches close to record high as aviation stock set to join Sensex next month

IndiGo share price gained nearly 2% on Monday after stock exchange BSE announced that the aviation stock will be added to the 30-share index Sensex from next month. IndiGo shares rose as much as 1.93% to ₹5,953.00 apiece on the BSE. It hit a record high of ₹6,225.05 apiece on August 18, 2025.

BSE said InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, will replace Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Sensex from December 22 onwards. Additionally, Max Healthcare Institute shares will replace IndusInd Bank in BSE Sensex 50, which will take the former’s place on BSE Sensex Next 50.

After the announcement, IndiGo share price gained nearly 2%, with a market capitalisation of over ₹2.26 lakh crore. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price declined 1.5%, with its market cap falling to more than ₹1.32 lakh crore.

Recently, IndiGo announced that its board of directors approved a capital investment of $820 million (around ₹7,294 crore) in its wholly owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited.

The investment will be made through a combination of equity shares and 0.01% Non-Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), in one or more tranches. The funds raised by IndiGo IFSC shall be primarily deployed towards acquisition of aviation assets, thereby enabling ownership of aircraft, InterGlobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing on November 21.

IndiGo will subscribe to equity shares of face value ₹10 per share of IndiGo IFSC aggregating to $770 million ( ₹6,849.2 crore) valued at ₹10.92 per share as determined by Independent Category-1 Merchant Banker.

The Company will also subscribe to 0.01% OCRPS amounting to $50 million (~ ₹444.8 crore) at a face value of ₹100 per share, it said. The fund infusion is proposed to be made during FY 2025-26, in multiple tranches.

IndiGo Share Price Performance IndiGo share price has fallen 4% in three months, but has gained 6% in six months. The airline stock has rallied 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has surged 41% in one year. IndiGo share price has jumped 127% in two years and has delivered multibagger returns of 253% in the past five years.