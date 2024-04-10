IndiGo is now world's third-largest airline by m-cap, stock hits 4% upper circuit at 52-week high-mark
IndiGo Share Price: Apart from today's gain, IndiGo shares have rallied nearly 22 per cent in the last one month, which has now taken the airline's m-cap to ₹1,46,936.30 crore.
IndiGo has now become the world's third-largest airline in terms of market capitalistaion (m-cap) with shares of the operator InterGlobe Aviation Limited soaring nearly five per cent to achieve a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Wednesday, April 10. According to Bloomberg data, IndiGo surpassed United Airlines to become the sixth largest airline in the world during December 2023. Delta Air and Ryanair Holdings are the top two airlines with $30.4 billion and $26.5 billion m-cap, respectively, according to Bloomberg.
