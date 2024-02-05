IndiGo share price jumps over 5% to hit a record high after upbeat Q3 results
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, reported a net profit of ₹2,998.12 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 111% from ₹1,422.6 crore in the year-ago period.
IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation share price rallied over 5% to hit a record high on Monday after the company posted strong Q3 results. IndiGo shares gained as much as 5.5% to a fresh high of ₹3,301.40 apiece on the BSE.
