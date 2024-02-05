IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation share price rallied over 5% to hit a record high on Monday after the company posted strong Q3 results. IndiGo shares gained as much as 5.5% to a fresh high of ₹3,301.40 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, reported a net profit of ₹2,998.12 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 111% from ₹1,422.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY24 rose 30.3% to ₹19,452.15 crore from ₹14,933 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EBITDAR in the quarter ended December 2023 increased to ₹5,475.1 crore compared to ₹3,399 crore, while EBITDAR margin improved to 28.1% from 22.8%, YoY.

The airline's passengers increased by 23.4% to 27.5 million in the December quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passenger load factor (PLF) was at 85.8%, with available seat kilometers (ASK) 26.8% on YoY basis to 36.5 billion, while revenue passenger kilometers surged 27.8% YoY 31.3 billion. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Kotak Institutional Equities said Indigo reported solid results, much ahead of its and consensus estimates.

“Spreads increased meaningfully YoY and were close to the higher Q3 levels in spite of a deterioration in the CASK, excluding fuel. This reflects the breadth of the Indigo network and positive sectoral tailwinds (more airports, government support for international travel and India’s geographical location)," said Kotak Institutional Equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage believes the network advantage is here to stay for longer, but the P&W issue could disrupt operations. On the P&W issue, Indigo is well-prepared and has shared lower-than-anticipated grounding so far.

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on InterGlobe Aviation and raised the target price to ₹3,700 per share from ₹3,300 earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said while it remains positive on the aviation sector, IndiGo would have to navigate through various challenges in the near to medium term. It reiterated its ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target of ₹3,300 per share, valuing it at 7.5x Dec’25E EV/EBIDTAR.

At 10:30 am, IndiGo shares were trading 1.97% higher at ₹3,188.55 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!