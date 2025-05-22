IndiGo share price trades near record high after Q4 results 2025. Is it a stock to buy today?

IndiGo share price rose nearly 1 per cent in intraday close on Thursday, May 22, inching closer to its record high of ₹5,665.65, which it hit on Monday, May 19. IndiGo share price opened at ₹5,509.95 against its previous close of ₹5,465.65 and increased 0.81 per cent to an intraday high of ₹5,509.95.

However, the stock swung between gains and losses, touching an intraday low of ₹5,330. Around 11:35 AM, the aviation stock traded 0.10 per cent down at ₹5,460.30.

IndiGo Q4 results: A stellar show Due to a surge in travel demand during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, IndiGo's Q4FY25 show was stellar.

IndiGo added flights from multiple destinations as demand surged and almost doubled its operations to Prayagraj between the start and end of the Mahakumbh Mela.

On Wednesday, May 21, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) reported a nearly 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹3,067.5 crore for Q4FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 24 per cent YoY to ₹22,151.9 crore.

IndiGo's EBITDAR for the quarter jumped 57.5 per cent YoY to ₹6,948.2 crore. EBITDAR margin for Q4FY25 increased 660 bps to 31.4 per cent against 24.8 per cent YoY.

IndiGo: Is it a stock to buy after Q4 results? The majority of brokerage firms have expressed their positive views on IndiGo stock after the aviation company's robust Q4 earnings and healthy growth outlook.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹6,375.

Motilal pointed out that the stock is trading at 20.5 times FY27E EPS of ₹265.7 and 9.1 times FY27E EV/EBITDAR.

According to Motilal Oswal, key downside risks include potential delays in wide-body aircraft deliveries or a rise in aircraft on ground (AOGs). Additionally, sharp volatility in crude oil prices or the rupee could strain margins if cost pressures aren't passed on to customers. A higher proportion of business-class seating or an expanded premium fleet could also erode IndiGo’s cost advantage.

Emkay Global Financial Services has retained a 'buy' call on IndiGo with an unchanged target price of ₹6,000.

Emkay pointed out that demand slowed down in May amid elevated cancellations due to geopolitical turmoil. However, the situation has bottomed out.

Emkay said the key risks are adverse currency, fuel prices, economic slowdown, stake sale, and operational issues.

Kotak Securities also has a buy call on the stock and increased the fair value to ₹6,700 from ₹6,100 earlier.

Kotak pointed out that Q4FY25 was the second quarter of IndiGo retaining all of the gains of a declining crude. A strong start to pricing in April and the ability to maintain unit costs in FY26 were the other key positives.

Should you buy now? While the stock appears to be an attractive long-term bet, investors are faced with a fundamental question: Is now the right time to buy IndiGo shares?

Technical experts say one should wait for a healthy pullback before buying the stock.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, IndiGo is currently facing resistance between ₹5,600–5,650, forming multiple tops along with bearish divergence on technical indicators. This suggests a potential short-term reversal or consolidation.

"We recommend booking partial profits in the ₹5,500–5,550 zone and waiting for a healthy pullback before considering fresh entries. A decisive breakout will only be confirmed on a weekly close above ₹5,650, which could signal renewed bullish momentum. Until then, caution is advised near current levels due to resistance and weakening momentum," said Patel.

