Further, Indigo’s focus on long-term relationships with stakeholders, including lessors and employees, would also be positive once the Covid-19 impact subsides. Moreover, in longer term, Ambit continues to believe Indigo’s strategy to focus away from metro routes and expand into Tier-2/Tier3 domestic routes and international routes would ultimately bear fruit (both are higher yielding compared to metro routes).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}