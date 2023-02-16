IndiGo shares fall over 4% amid reports of block deal
- IndiGo stock lost 4.48% to ₹1,897.00 against the previous close of ₹1,912.05 on NSE. The market capitalization of the aviation company stood at ₹73,346 crore
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of IndiGo fell over 4% in trade today amid report that Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company through a block deal.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×