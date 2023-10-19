IndiGo shares gain 44% in last one year but InCred Equities sees sharp downside from here; here's why
Despite robust returns this year, brokerage house InCred Equities has retained its 'reduce' call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,600, indicating a downside of 38 percent. This is mainly on the back of a decline in passenger load factor (PLF), it noted.
On the back of GoAir dealing with bankruptcy, Jet Airways still very far from resuming operations, and SpiceJet's ongoing financial troubles, airline company InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) hit its peak in July 2023. However, the stock has been consolidating since then following Air India's upbeat revival.
