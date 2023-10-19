IndiGo shares gain 44% in last one year but InCred Equities sees sharp downside from here; here's why

Despite robust returns this year, brokerage house InCred Equities has retained its 'reduce' call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,600, indicating a downside of 38 percent. This is mainly on the back of a decline in passenger load factor (PLF), it noted.

On the back of GoAir dealing with bankruptcy, Jet Airways still very far from resuming operations, and SpiceJet's ongoing financial troubles, airline company InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) hit its peak in July 2023. However, the stock has been consolidating since then following Air India's upbeat revival.

The stock hit its record high of ₹2,745.95, on July 13, 2023. Since then, it has shed 8 percent to currently trade around ₹2,519. However, it has jumped 44 percent in the last 1 year and over 25 percent in 2023 YTD, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far in the current calendar year. The stock has gained almost 6 percent in October so far, snapping 3 straight months of losses. It has risen the most in May, up 17 percent and lost the most in February, down 12.6 percent.

Despite robust returns this year, brokerage house InCred Equities has retained its 'reduce' call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,600, indicating a downside of 38 percent. This is mainly on the back of a decline in passenger load factor (PLF), it noted.

Domestic industry PLF fell 509 bps to 85.7 percent in September 2023 and 592 bps to 84.9 percent in Q2FY24. While Q2 is a lean tourist season, the decline in Q2FY24 is more than the average Q2 decline over FY18-20 (219 bps) vs the June quarter, informed InCred.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's domestic PLF for Sep 23 also dipped 619 bps (vs Jun 23) to 84.7 percent and fell 690 bps in Q2FY24 to 84 percent, a tad lower than the Q2 average over FY18-20 (84.8 percent) versus in the June quarter. The brokerage believes the PLF decline has led to a sharp dip in IndiGo's tariff in Q2FY24, it further stated.

"Indian aviation PLF dipped sharply in the September quarter (Q2FY24) vs the June quarter (Q1FY24). We believe this is not only due to seasonality (2Q is a weak tourist season) but it signals a rise in competition and an end to supernormal profit post the stoppage of GoFirst," said the brokerage.

As per the brokerage, the stoppage of GoAir in May 23 boosted IndiGo’s 1QFY24. However, the history of Indian aviation reveals that supernormal profits are short-lived. During the exits of Jet and Kingfisher with market share of 15 percent each (2x of Go First), supernormal profits were short-lived, it added.

In the June quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹3,090 crore, its highest-ever quarterly net profit. The low-cost airline had reported a net loss of ₹1,064.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q1FY23). Sequentially, the firm said that the profit jumped 236 percent from ₹919.8 crore profit compared to Q4FY23.

The net revenue from operations also surged, due to the high ticket prices and weak competition, to ₹1,668.3 crore, up 29.7 percent on year, from sales of ₹1,285.53 crore seen in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q1FY23). The total revenue in Q1FY24 was reported at ₹1,176.09 crore, up 31.8 percent, from ₹1,301.88 crore seen in Q1FY23.

The brokerage has factored in a yearly growth of 13 percent in available seat kilometers (ASK) and revenue per kilometer (RPK) over FY23F-25F.

However, in a contrary opinion, UBS had upgraded the target price for IndiGo sharply to ₹3,300 from ₹2,690 earlier this year. The target implies an upside of over 28 percent. According to the brokerage, IndiGo remains very well equipped to tackle any downcycle and can handle any sharp up-move in crude or the US dollar without significant cash burn.

"We maintain our Buy rating on IndiGo as the company stands to be a key beneficiary of rising air travel demand in India. IndiGo's strong balance sheet, lowest unit cost, and high customer satisfaction should ensure it grows faster than the industry and makes significant market share gains in international travel from India. Industry consolidation following Tata's acquisition of Air India bodes well for yields and profitability. In addition, we expect the company's international expansion to outpace its overall growth and provide a structural tailwind to margins. We believe IndiGo's cost structure remains far superior to second-placed Tata (which operates Air India and Vistara), and therefore the company remains well placed to handle any downcycle or sharp increase in crude or the US dollar," it had explained.

