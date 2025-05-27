IndiGo shares in focus tomorrow after Customs authorities slaps penalty worth ₹2.76 crore

Indian low-cost airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares will be in focus of stock market investors tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 May 2025, after the Customs authorities imposed penalties worth over ₹2.76 crore on the aviation company.

According to the filing data, the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has imposed a penalty of ₹2.2 crore on Monday, 26 May 2025. The Principal Commissioner of Customs, Meenambakkam, Chennai, also imposed a penalty of ₹56,20,254 or over ₹56.20 lakh on Tuesday, 17 May 2025. This brings the total penalty due to a little over 2.76 crore.

“The Customs authority has issued an order confirming demand for Customs duty,” according to the BSE filing.

IndiGo's Response IndiGo plans to file an appeal against the Customs authority's order, stating that the case has merit. The company claimed that they had deposited the required customs duty to the authorities.

“The company believes that it has correctly deposited the duty and that its case has merit. Accordingly, an appeal is being filed before the appropriate appellate authority,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Addressing the financial impact of the tax order, InterGlobe Aviation said that the order will have no material impact on the company's finances.

“There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company,” they said.

IndiGo Share Price InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares closed 1.94 per cent lower at ₹5,313.15 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,418.30 at the previous market session. The company disclosed the exchange filing after the stock market operating hours on 27 May 2025.

IndiGo shares have given stock market investors more than 449 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years and over 24.78 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 15.48 per cent in 2025. However, it has lost 2.36 per cent in the last five stock market sessions.

According to the BSE website, the shares hit their 52-week high at ₹5,665.65 on 19 May 2025, while the 52-week low was at ₹3,778.50 on 28 October 2024. The airline company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹2,05,321.03 crore as of the stock market close on 27 May 2025.

