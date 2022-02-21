Shares of IndiGo 's parent InterGlobe Aviation declined as much as 4% in Monday's deals after its co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company’s board on Friday as part of a plan to gradually pare his stake in India’s largest airline.

In a letter to the InterGlobe's board on Friday, Rakesh Gangwal said he was stepping down immediately as he didn't want access to unpublished price sensitive information when he begins trimming his stake in the company. He also expressed his desire to reduce his nearly 37% stake in the airline over the next five years.

"I have been a long-term shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal said in the letter, without divulging how much stake he plans to retain.

Gangwal and his family own 36.61% stake in InterGlobe, while another co-founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia and his family own about 37.8%.

Earlier this month, InterGlobe reported its first quarterly profit in two years and named Bhatia as a managing director. Reflecting signs of slow recovery in the pandemic-hit airline industry, IndiGo's revenue from operations jumped to ₹9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to ₹4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

The airline also said it expects revenue to recover from April this year as demand for travel rebounds from disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also appointed its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as the company's managing director (MD).

