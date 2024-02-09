IndiGo, SpiceJet share price decline up to 5% as parliamentary panel proposes route-specific capping of airfares
Stock Market Today: IndiGo, SpiceJet share price declined up to 5% in the intraday trades as a PTI report suggest parliamentary panel proposing route-specific capping of airfares.
Share prices of Airlines as InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet and even Jet Airways declined 2-5% on Friday. The news flow remained strong around route-specific capping of airfares being suggested by a parliamentary panel.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started