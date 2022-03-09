IndiGo, SpiceJet shares jump as international flights to restart after 2 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of airline operators Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Spicejet surged as much as 8% and 5% in Wednesday's early deals on the BSE as the government will restart international flights after two years for the first time since the start of the covid pandemic.

The government has announced that scheduled international flight operations to international destinations would resume from this month on March 27 and end air-bubble arrangements, the aviation regulator said in a statement on Twitter.

India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

"After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, adding that "with this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights".

In a statement, the MoCA said that international operations from March 27 will be subject to strict adherence to Union health ministry guidelines that were issued on February 10.

The move will be a boost for the airlines industry as demand for travel has rebounded in recent months, with both IndiGo and Spicejet reporting profit in the December quarter after two years of being ravaged by the pandemic.

Welcoming the government's decision, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta "this step will provide impetus to the economic recovery for the (aviation) sector and the nation, with borders opening for tourists".

