IndiGo, SpiceJet shares rise as govt lifts cap on flight ticket prices1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:33 PM IST
INDIA-AIRLINES-STOCKS:India's domestic airlines get a boost as cap on ticket prices lifts
INDIA-AIRLINES-STOCKS:India's domestic airlines get a boost as cap on ticket prices lifts
Listen to this article
A day after the civil aviation ministry said it will remove the cap on flight ticket prices which was imposed two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, shares of Indian domestic airlines, Spicejet and IndiGo rose today.