IndiGo to BEL: Six stocks to buy after Airport Authority of India's ₹17,000 crore investment move

Aviation and technology provider stocks will remain in focus of the Indian stock market investors on Monday, 24 November 2025, after the Ministry of Civil Aviation-run entity, Airports Authority of India's (AAI), plan to invest between ₹15,000–17,000 crore into the airspace capacity expansion by the year 2029.

Expert reveals that this move is set to turn into a beneficial move for the overall aviation ecosystem of the country, with direct and indirect benefits for airport operators, air navigation technology providers, MRO players, and airlines.

“The Airports Authority of India’s plan to invest ₹15,000– ₹17,000 crore in expanding airspace capacity by 2029 is a material long-term positive for the Indian aviation ecosystem, with direct and indirect benefits across airport operators, air navigation technology providers, MRO players, and airlines,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

What does the plan bring? The Airport Authority of India's plan of expansion comprises revamping, upgradation, and construction of Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers at 65 airports across the country in an effort to smoothen out traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve operational efficiency.

“Airport operators like GMR Airports and Adani Airports stand to benefit through higher passenger throughput and enhanced slot availability, which directly improves aero and non-aero revenue growth,” said Seema Srivastava.

Srivastava also highlighted that aviation technology and automation companies like BEL, Data Patterns, and Cyient will also eye orders over the years as AAI looks to procure tenders.

“Technology and automation companies such as BEL, Data Patterns, and Cyient, which supply radar systems, communication equipment, and ATC automation solutions, could see multi-year order visibility as AAI increases procurement of advanced ATC and surveillance infrastructure,” said the expert.

Airline companies like IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) and SpiceJet may gain from the lower delays, faster turnarounds, and improved fuel efficiency, which will also support the margin expansion and capacity growth of the firms.

“In the airline space, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) and SpiceJet may gain from lower delays, faster turnarounds, and improved fuel efficiency, supporting margin expansion and capacity growth. IndiGo, with its dominant market share and strong balance sheet, is best positioned to leverage the improved infrastructure to scale international operations. Overall, the capex cycle reinforces a multi-year growth tailwind for aviation-linked stocks, especially airport ecosystem and defence-tech suppliers participating in ATC modernisation,” said the stock market expert.

Stocks to buy 1. GMR Airports Ltd (GMRAIRPORT): GMR Airport stock price closed 0.71% higher at ₹104 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹103.27 at the previous stock market close.

2. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): BEL shares closed 1.61% lower at ₹416.20 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹423 at the previous market close.

3. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO): Indigo shares closed 0.92% higher at ₹5,840.25 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,786.85 at the previous trading close.

4. Spicejet Ltd (SPICEJET): Spicejet shares closed 2.69% lower at ₹35.11 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹36.08 at the previous market close.

5. Data Patterns (India) Ltd (DATAPATTNS): Data Patterns stock price closed 2.41% lower at ₹3,031.80 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹3,106.65 at the previous market close.

6. Cyient Ltd (CYIENT): Shares of Cyient closed 2.49% lower at ₹1,119.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,148.30 at the previous market close.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.