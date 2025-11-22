IndiGo to enter BSE Sensex in December; Tata Motors PV dropped from index list — Details here

InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo shares are set to be listed as a constituent of the benchmark BSE Sensex index, effective from Monday, 22 December 2025. The index dropped Tata Motors PV shares from the index part of its reconstitution move. 

Published22 Nov 2025, 09:17 PM IST
BSE Index Services announced its move to include InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares into the BSE Sensex index on Friday, 21 November 2025.
BSE Index Services announced its move to include InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares into the BSE Sensex index on Friday, 21 November 2025. (REUTERS)

India's largest airline operator, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo, shares are set to be listed as a constituent of the benchmark BSE Sensex index, effective from Monday, 22 December 2025, according to an official announcement on Friday.

BSE Index Services, a Bombay Stock Exchange subsidiary, on Friday, 21 November 2025, informed the investors that from 22 December 2025, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo: 539448) shares will be trading on the BSE Sensex index.

The BSE Sensex index comprises 30 companies which are listed under the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These companies are some of the biggest and most actively traded stocks on the Indian stock market.

As InterGlobe Aviation shares are gaining their entry into the BSE Sensex index, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's stock will be dropped from the index constituents as part of the reconstitution move effective from 22 December 2025.

Tata Group's automotive arm, Tata Motors, demerged into two separate entities earlier this month — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV). This move increased the count of the index constituents on the Nifty 50. However, this had no effect on the BSE Sensex constituents.

Share price snapshot

InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo share price closed 0.92% higher at 5,840.25 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 5,786.85 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

IndiGo shares have given stock market investors more than 247% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 40% returns in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the airline company's stock is up 26.97% and is trading 0.79% higher in the last one-month period, as per market data.

Tata Motors (TMPV) shares closed 0.69% higher at 362.25 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 359.75 at the previous market close.

Shares of TMPV have given stock market investors more than 254% returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost over 24% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the automotive company's shares have dropped 20.08% in 2025, and are trading 10.68% lower in the last one-month period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

