IndiGo to SpiceJet — Why some experts are bullish on aviation stocks

Speaking on the reasons that may fuel aviation stocks in immediate short-term; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to acceleration in unlock activities, Indian tourism sector is witnessing rebound. And most of the passengers are preferring to aviation route that is getting reflected in the rising moolah of the aviation companies. Now, all eyes are now set on the central government as they are mulling to remove the price cap on flights and raise the flight capacity up to 85 per cent. This announcement can come any time and once it is announced, there will be sharp rise in aviation stocks. So, it's better to buy and hold aviation stocks and get maximum return once the announcement comes."

