Markets
IndiGo's 100% stock rally: What comes next?
Parth Parikh 10 min read 12 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- As IndiGo’s stock doubles, the focus shifts to sustainability of growth and its ability to navigate rising competition.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine this: it’s 2015, and India’s largest airline by domestic market share—IndiGo, holding nearly 35%—is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO). But this isn’t just any IPO; it’s one backed by a profitable airline boasting a rare 10% net profit margin. A remarkable feat in an industry notorious for bleeding cash, especially in the shadow of Kingfisher Airlines’ dramatic collapse.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less