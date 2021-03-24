This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IndiGrid Investment Managers board approves plan to raise ₹1,284 cr via rights
2 min read.05:32 PM ISTPTI
The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹110 per unit, while the record date is March 30, 2021, for the purpose of determining the unitholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement
NEW DELHI :
Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Wednesday said IndiGrid Investment Managers' board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,283.65 crore through a rights issue.
"A meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) was held on March 23, 2021, wherein the Board inter-alia considered and approved a total number of Units and rights Issue size of up to 116,695,404 Units for an amount aggregating to ₹1,283.65 crores," IndiGrid said in a regulatory filing.
In addition, sponsor KKR will subscribe to all of the unsubscribed portions in the issue, subject to compliance with the minimum public unitholding requirements and as per the basis of allotment mentioned in Letter of Offer, the filing said.
The board also approved the Letter of Offer to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Further, IndiGrid is in compliance with the conditions specified in the rights issue guidelines for a "fast track" issue, as per the filing.