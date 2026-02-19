The Street is rewarding textile companies that are rewriting their playbook
Summary
Investors are differentiating within the textile sector, rewarding companies that are reshaping their business models and positioning early for tariff relief.
In the home textiles sector, battered by US tariff uncertainty and delayed free trade agreements, Indo Count Industries and Welspun Living have surged ahead of peers. Over the past one year, the duo outpaced peers Himatsingka Seide and Trident.
