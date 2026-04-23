Four beaten-down battery energy storage systems stocks to watch

The clean energy story is evolving fast, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming a crucial part of that shift.
The clean energy story is evolving fast, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming a crucial part of that shift.
As renewable energy capacity grows, the need to store power efficiently and use it when demand rises is only getting more important. But the BESS theme has not been like many other fast-emerging themes in the market.
As renewable energy capacity grows, the need to store power efficiently and use it when demand rises is only getting more important. But the BESS theme has not been like many other fast-emerging themes in the market.
Due to supply constraints and operational challenges, many stocks within the sector or involved in the ecosystem have corrected from their peaks.
In some cases, stocks have fallen simply due to the broader market weakness.
As India continues to push aggressively towards renewable energy, the need for efficient energy storage is only expected to grow. So while stocks have corrected for the time being, the long-term relevance of this space remains intact.
Keeping that in mind, let’s look at four beaten-down BESS stocks that are currently under pressure, but could be worth keeping an eye on as the cycle turns.
#1 Rajesh Exports
Though it’s not a core BESS company, it has taken exposure to the theme by way of setting a subsidiary in 2022.
Rajesh Exports entered the BESS space through ACC Energy Storage, which is part of the ACC PLI scheme and is setting up one of India's first large-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell gigafactories.
Currently, the focus is on building a lithium-based battery manufacturing for EVs and stationary storage. As operations begin to take shape, the focus now shifts to execution and commercial scale.
Primarily, the company is engaged in the business of importing gold and manufacturing gold jewellery, medallions, and other products. It exports these products across the world, mainly to Europe and the UAE, apart from selling domestically in the wholesale market and through its own retail stores.
It has manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, Cochin, and Dubai with an aggregate capacity of 350 tonnes per annum with the capability to produce a wide range of handmade, semi-machined & complete automated gold jewellery & gold products.
The group, through its refinery facilities in Switzerland and India, has a gold refining capacity of 2,400 tonnes per annum.
Moreover, its retail presence is carried under the brand “Shubh Jewellers” with 82 showrooms in Karnataka.
While the company's sales have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%, profit has fallen from ₹800 crore in FY21 to ₹94.9 crore in FY25.
The company’s ROE and ROCE have averaged 6% and 7% during the same period.
If the company’s BESS segment delivers on its roadmap, energy storage could become a meaningful second engine of growth, positioning Rajesh Exports beyond just gold.
#2 Prostarm Info Systems
The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling energy storage and power conditioning equipment.
Its products include uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, inverters, lift inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, voltage stabilisers, and transformers.
It also trades in third-party batteries and power components and manages reverse logistics and disposal of old systems through buybacks.
In 2018, the company diversified into the solar EPC segment for rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.
Currently, it has a presence in 18 states and one Union Territory, with 22 branch offices and two storage facilities.
Its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 27% and 39%, respectively. Its ROE and ROCE have averaged 29% and 41%, respectively.
With a well-qualified management team, an established track record, and a reputed clientele across diversified sectors, the company is set to benefit as the BESS theme picks up pace.
It also has a strong order book, which provides strong revenue visibility for the medium term.
#3 Indo National
Indo National, also known as Nippo, has been manufacturing and marketing batteries, LED products, torches, electrical accessories, mosquito bats, razors and blades since its establishment in 1972.
It offers a range of portable lighting solutions, including both battery-operated and rechargeable options. The company's flashlights come in various colours, wattages, sizes and price ranges.
Its LED lighting products consist of downlights, panel lights, rechargeable bulbs and spotlights. The electrical accessories include flex boxes and spike guards.
Its battery offerings include alkaline and zinc-carbon types. In addition, the company has over 3,200 distributors across India and has subsidiaries including Kineco, Kineco Kaman Composites India, Kineco Alte Train Technologies and Helios Strategic Systems.
In November 2024, the company decided to enter into the EV battery and e-waste recycling market, along with battery of home-care launches.
Over the past five years, while there has only been a marginal growth in its overall sales, the net profit has grown at a CAGR of 64%. Its five-year average ROE and ROCE stand at 11% and 16%, respectively.
It has also entered a few interesting markets. In November 2024, it entered the EV battery and e-waste recycling market, along with battery of home-care launches.
Going forward, as these segments are back in focus and demand-supply equations turn favourable, Indo National could be among the key beneficiaries.
#4 Panasonic Energy
Panasonic Energy is a part of Panasonic Corp. It is a certified manufacturer & supplier of dry cell batteries and lighting products including metal jacketed dry battery, high performance pencil battery, zinc-chloride technology, and eco-friendly batteries in India.
Most of its business comes from domestic operations, wherein it operates in four segments of batteries.
Over the past 5 years, its sales and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 6% and 30%, respectively.
The nominal growth in sales was due to stalled production of its R20 and R14 batteries post March 2021, due to inadequate demand in the domestic market.
With demand gradually returning in its legacy battery segments, a recovery in volumes could support steadier revenue growth going ahead.
Any strategic push towards advanced energy storage solutions or alignment with the broader BESS opportunity could act as a meaningful trigger.
Investors should monitor how effectively the company adapts its product mix to evolving energy needs while maintaining its margin profile.
Conclusion
The BESS opportunity is at an intersection of two powerful trends, in the form of renewable energy expansion and the growing need for reliable power storage.
While long-term story remains compelling, the recent correction in several stocks shows that markets don’t move in a straight line.
For investors, this creates a window to track quality names more closely and identify businesses that can generate profits as the sector evolves.
As always, it’s important to separate narrative from numbers.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com