Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indobell Insulation shares list with stellar 90% premium at 87.40 on BSE SME: Hit 5% upper circuit thereafter
BREAKING NEWS

Indobell Insulation shares list with stellar 90% premium at ₹87.40 on BSE SME: Hit 5% upper circuit thereafter

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Indobell Insulation share price saw a strong debut listing with stellar 90% premium at 87.40 on the BSE SME and hitting the 5% upper circuit thereafter

Indobell Insulation shares list with stellar premium on the BSE SME

Indobell Insulation share price saw a strong debut listing with stellar 90% premium at 87.40 on the BSE SME . The Indobell Insulation share price therafter gained further hitting the 5% upper circuit thereafter

The Indobell Insulation share price was being anticipated by the market pricipants to see a strong debut as was indicated by the subscription status and the Grey Market Premium.

Indobell Insulation IPO had been subscribed 54.13 times by January 8, 2025, the last day for bidding for the IPO. The public issue was subscribed 52.37 times in the retail category, and 51.31 times in the NII category

The Grey Market Premium or the GMP for Indobell Insulation stood at +39. This meant that the Indobell Insulation shares were trading in the grey market at RS 39 over the issue price. The same also meant that market participants were anticipating listing of Indobell Insulation shares at 85, a premium of 84.78% over the issue price of 46.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
