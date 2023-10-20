Indoco Remedies share price falls almost 6%; should you buy or sell this stock? Here's what top brokerages say
In the last one year, Indoco Remedies share price has fallen over a per cent while the equity benchmark Sensex has gained 10 per cent in the same period. Indoco Remedies reported a 13 per cent QoQ rise in its Q2FY24 standalone revenue.
Indoco Remedies share price witnessed strong profit-booking on Friday, October 20, as it declined 5.54 per cent to close at ₹331.60 on BSE, a day after rising about 2 per cent, following the company's September quarter earnings announcement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started